Playoff Atmosphere: The Titans Made the Impossible Happen

The playoffs are finally here, and fans weren't disappointed in the first AFC Wild Card matchup this year. On the road in a hostile environment, the Tennessee Titans completed the comeback by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-21.

Trailing 21-3 at halftime, the Titans had a lot of work to do, to get back into the game.

In the third quarter, the Titans scored their first touchdown of the game on one of the craziest plays of the year. Titans QB Marcus Mariota threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to himself and no I'm not kidding. Thanks to Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis for batting it back to Mariota, he caught the ricochet, dove for the pylon, and scored.

With roughly six minutes left in the game and still trailing by five, the Titans took the lead for the first time, thanks to a 22-yard strike from Mariota to Eric Decker.

This triumph was the first playoff victory for the Titans since 2003, and now they are headed to New England to square off against the No.1 seeded Patriots.