Goodell presents Super Bowl tickets to youth coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presented Super Bowl tickets to two youth football coaches on Sunday to honor their commitment toward improving the lives of children living in Northeast Florida.

Rickie Simon Jr. and Tim Terry of the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida were each given two Super Bowl LII tickets during a ceremony before the start of Sunday's AFC Wild Card Playoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Simon is the Boys & Girls Club Unit Director for Northeast Florida and an alumni of the Boys & Girls Club. Together with Terry, they lead The Duval Dynasty, the all-star team chosen from the Boys & Girls Club to take part in the NFL Flag Football Championship. Their slogan is "Be Great."

For their efforts, Simon and Terry will get their chance to attend Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.