Injuries: LeSean McCoy (ankle) active vs. Jaguars

LeSean McCoy might not be 100 percent, but he's suiting up to play.

McCoy (ankle) is active for Buffalo's wild-card contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The running back suffered an ankle sprain in Week 17 that required a cart to carry him off the field during Buffalo's win over the Miami Dolphins.

A Buffalo offense without McCoy is much less imposing than one featuring the back, even while he's at least slightly hobbled. Without McCoy, the run-first Bills would be forced to turn to Mike Tolbert, shifting a ton of the pressure onto the arm (and legs) of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and creating a much more difficult set of circumstances.

McCoy finished the regular season as the league's fourth-best rusher at 1,138 yards and six touchdowns on 287 carries.

Elsewhere in injury news Sunday:

1. Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) is active and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Lee will start.

2. Though the Steelers don't play until next weekend, Pittsburgh will enjoy the return of receiver Antonio Brown (calf), who will be at full strength, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

3. Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (concussion) has cleared protocol and will play against the Saints on Sunday, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported.