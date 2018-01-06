Injury roundup: Travis Kelce suffers concussion in loss

Alex Smith didn't have his most dynamic target for the entire second half of Saturday's 22-21 wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tight end Travis Kelce was diagnosed with a concussion early in the second half and didn't return to the game.

Kelce suffered the concussion on a hit from Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien at the end of Kelce's 12-yard reception late in the second quarter, immediately left the game and headed for the locker room for further evaluation.

After the game, Smith pointed at Kelce's absence as having a big effect on the outcome.

"[It] hurts, a player of his caliber, not having him out there," Smith told reporters after the game.

In addition, Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones hurt his knee during the second half and missed most of the last 30 minutes.

