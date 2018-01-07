Injuries: LeSean McCoy (ankle) on track to face Jaguars

Alex Smith didn't have his most dynamic target for the entire second half of Saturday's 22-21 wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tight end Travis Kelce was diagnosed with a concussion early in the second half and didn't return to the game.

Kelce suffered the concussion on a hit from Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien at the end of Kelce's 12-yard reception late in the second quarter, immediately left the game and headed for the locker room for further evaluation.

After the game, Smith pointed at Kelce's absence as having a big effect on the outcome.

"[It] hurts, a player of his caliber, not having him out there," Smith told reporters after the game.

In addition, Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones hurt his knee during the second half and missed most of the last 30 minutes.

Here are other injuries we're tracking from Wild Card weekend:

1. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so long as he doesn't suffer a pregame setback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

2. Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, who was able to practice on Friday on his injured ankle, is expected to play versus the Bills, according to Rapoport. The plan is for him to be used situationally.

3. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers suffered a knee injury in the first half and did not return for Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.