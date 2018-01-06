Panthers sign Rivera to two-year contract extension

Ron Rivera is staying in Carolina for the foreseeable future.

The Panthers announced the coach received a contract extension Saturday. The two-year deal, $15.5 million deal will keep Rivera under contract through the 2020 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"I'm very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team," Rivera said in a statement. "We've done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more. Things are in place and we can continue this success. We've had consistency of winning and we've gone to the playoffs four out of five years.

"This is a tremendous place with tremendous support from ownership and the people that work in the organization. And I really appreciate the support we've gotten from our fans in the Carolinas. That's a big reason why I want to continue my association with this organization."

The signing was an important one for the Panthers, who are facing a period of uncertainty with owner Jerry Richardson stepping away and announcing his plans to sell the team after this season.

"This is the first big move for Tina Becker, the [chief operating officer] who has taken over for Jerry Richardson," Rapoport said Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend. "There's been a lot of instability in the Panthers' organization. Locking Ron Rivera up long term gives them a big point of stability in Carolina."

Rivera has piled up a 64-47-1 record during his seven seasons in Carolina. The Panthers will look to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.