Mularkey's Titans tenure could end with loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans aren't just playing Saturday for a chance to advance in the playoffs.

They could also be playing for their head coach's job.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, coach Mike Mularkey is in danger of being fired if his team doesn't come out of its wild-card game against the Chiefs with a win. Rapoport added Tennessee is preparing to make a run at New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels if Mularkey can't get them to the Divisional Round next weekend.

Mularkey stepped in as interim coach when the Titans fired Ken Whisenhunt in 2015. Tennessee took off the interim tag shortly after that season, and Mularkey led the Titans to back-to-back 9-7 seasons and their first playoff berth since the 2008 season this year.

But perception of regression in third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota, blowout losses to the Steelers and Texans, and a minus-22 point differential for the season have clouded the vision of the Titans' ceiling under Mularkey moving forward.

Perhaps a win against Kansas City can change that. If not, overhaul in Tennessee could be on the way.