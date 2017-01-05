Game facts: Jaguars Wild Card Round

Pass-rushing artists: The Jaguars have two players who finished in the top 12 in QB pressures this season -- Calais Campbell (73 QB pressures, 9th-most in NFL) and Yannick Ngakoue (70 pressures, T-11th in NFL), per Pro Football Focus.

Best pass blocker in the NFL?: Per PFF, Jaguars right tackle Jeremy Parnell is one of just three offensive tackles in the NFL not to allow a single QB pressure in 2017 (minimum 350 pass-blocking snaps).

Missing the home-run ball: Blake Bortles posted a 66.2 passer rating on attempts that traveled 20+ yards downfield in 2017 (21st in NFL).

Lockdown corners: Per PFF, A.J. Bouye finished 1st in the NFL in passer rating allowed in coverage (31.6 passer rating allowed), and Jalen Ramsey finished 10th (63.9 passer rating allowed).