Game facts: Bills AFC Wild Card Round

Taking his time: Tyrod Taylor takes an average of 3.16 seconds from snap to throw (longest avg. pass time in NFL), per Pro Football Focus.

Lockdown corners: Per PFF's grading system, the Bills have two of the top 20 cornerbacks in the NFL -- Tre'Davious White (91.6 grade, 3rd in NFL) and E.J. Gaines (85.9 grade, 17th in NFL).

Lacking the deep ball: Per PFF, Tyrod Taylor had a 34.5 percent adjusted completion percentage on pass attempts that traveled 20+ yards downfield (24th in NFL).

Under pressure: Tyrod Taylor has faced pressure on 37.9 percent of his dropbacks in 2017 (6th-highest pressure rate in NFL), per PFF.