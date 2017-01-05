Game facts: Falcons NFC Wild Card

How good is Julio?: Julio Jones averaged 3.08 yards per route run (best in NFL), per Pro Football Focus.

Big-time RBs: Devonta Freeman and Todd Gurley are the only NFL players with 3,000+ rushing yards and 30+ TDs over the last three seasons.

X-factor on defense: Falcons LB Deion Jones received an 89.6 regular-season grade from Pro Football Focus (5th-best among LBs), with a pass coverage grade of 93.5 (1st among LBs). Jones had just a 65.4 grade against the run, however.

Matt Ryan in playoffs: Before 2016, Matt Ryan had a 1-4 career playoff record and an 85.2 passer rating in those games; last year, Ryan had a 2-1 record and a 135.3 passer rating in the playoffs.