Game facts: Rams NFC Wild Card

Next Gen Stat: Todd Gurley exceeded a speed of 15 miles per hour on 68 rush attempts this season (most in NFL; next closest was Alvin Kamara, who did it 55 times).

The king of QB pressure: Aaron Donald led all interior defensive linemen this season in QB pressure rate (14.6 percent), per Next Gen Stats.

Slot machine: Per Pro Football Focus, Rams rookie Cooper Kupp averaged 2.02 yards per route run from the slot (4th-highest in NFL).

Two different Goffs: Per PFF, Jared Goff had a 112.0 passer rating when throwing from a clean pocket in 2017 (3rd-best in NFL), while he had a 75.7 passer rating when being pressured (12th in NFL).