Game facts: Panthers at Saints (Panthers facts) Wild Card

Blitz-heavy defense: Per Pro Football Focus, the Panthers defense has blitzed on 44.4 percent of opponents' pass plays this season (2nd-highest blitz rate in NFL).
Surefire tackler: Panthers LB Luke Kuechly has only missed one tackle on 64 tackle attempts against the run this season, per PFF.
Versatile RB: Christian McCaffrey had 25 receptions when he was lined up in the slot or out wide this season (T-most by a RB in NFL).
Rough year vs. Saints: The Panthers have lost both of their matchups against the Saints this season, losing by an average margin of 15.5 points per game.
Cam in playoffs: In his career, Cam Newton has a 3-3 record in the playoffs, with an 8-7 TD-to-INT ratio and an 83.9 passer rating.