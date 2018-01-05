News  

 

 

Landry, Drake, Johnson fined for roles in Bills-Dolphins scuffle

  • By NFL.com
Three players were fined for their roles in a post-touchdown scuffle in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a league spokesman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry, who scored a touchdown and then ignited the brawl by getting in the face of Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer, was docked $48,620. Running back Kenyan Drake was fined $12,154 after getting in an on-the-ground skirmish that resulted in Drake throwing a Bills player's helmet. Bills safety Leonard Johnson was fined $12,154 for his part in the pileup.

Landry's fine was higher as a repeat offender, Pelissero reported.

Drake and Landry were flagged for unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties and were ejected from the game. Johnson was flagged for unnecessary roughness, though he was allowed to remain in the contest.

