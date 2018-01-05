The Bengals have a gift coming from the Bills

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

The Bills are still showing their gratitude to the Bengals.

Our friends at Duffâs are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:

1440 wings

90 lbs of celery

30 lbs of carrots

6 gallons of blue cheese

9 gallons of Duffâs wing sauce

And a TON of thank youâs from Buffalo! #GoBills



See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

Singer Harry Connick Jr lives out his dream as he dresses out for practice.

If you want to feel old, check out Marshone Lattimore's age.

The Chargers and Rams stadium is coming along quite nicely.

LA's new NFL stadium is starting to look like a stadium. https://t.co/EsYC7KQXA3 pic.twitter.com/UrbktTgKi5 â Curbed LA (@CurbedLA) January 4, 2018

Jags RB Leonard Fournette treats his lineman to a belated Christmas present.