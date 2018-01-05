The Bengals have a gift coming from the Bills

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

The Bills are still showing their gratitude to the Bengals.

Singer Harry Connick Jr lives out his dream as he dresses out for practice.

If you want to feel old, check out Marshone Lattimore's age.

The Chargers and Rams stadium is coming along quite nicely.

Jags RB Leonard Fournette treats his lineman to a belated Christmas present.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0