The Bengals have a gift coming from the Bills

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
The Bills are still showing their gratitude to the Bengals.
Our friends at Duffâs are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018
1440 wings
90 lbs of celery
30 lbs of carrots
6 gallons of blue cheese
9 gallons of Duffâs wing sauce
And a TON of thank youâs from Buffalo! #GoBills
See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y
Singer Harry Connick Jr lives out his dream as he dresses out for practice.
Happy to have @HarryConnickJR visit today! Stay tuned to #HarryTv on Jan. 15 for a segment on his visit #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/dO1Fr2rQwhâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2018
If you want to feel old, check out Marshone Lattimore's age.
Sheesh, I was born in 96 lol https://t.co/8A1ux6bpHAâ Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) January 4, 2018
The Chargers and Rams stadium is coming along quite nicely.
LA's new NFL stadium is starting to look like a stadium. https://t.co/EsYC7KQXA3 pic.twitter.com/UrbktTgKi5â Curbed LA (@CurbedLA) January 4, 2018
Jags RB Leonard Fournette treats his lineman to a belated Christmas present.
Leonard Fournette buys Jaguars' offensive linemen Rolex watches for helping him rush for 1,040 yards:https://t.co/eVXp94Fl5câ Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018