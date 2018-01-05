Patriots: No strife between Kraft, Belichick, Brady

The New England Patriots insist there's no rift in the working relationship between owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

In response to recent reports regarding their relationship within the team, Kraft, Belichick and Brady issued a joint statement Friday:

"For the past 18 years the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."

The statement comes hours after ESPN, citing unnamed sources, published a story detailing supposed tension within the team. The story looked at alleged differences between Belichick and Brady regarding the role of Alex Guerrero -- the quarterback's fitness coach and business partner -- within the team. It also examined a purported disagreement between Belichick and Kraft regarding the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Belichick, Brady and Kraft haven't said anything publicly about divisions within the team. Last month, Brady acknowledged to reporters he had spoken to Belichick about Guerrero's role within the team but did not elaborate.

"I have a lot of conversations with him," Brady said. "Those are private between he and I, and I don't think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I've never talked about it. He's never talked about it."

New England is sitting out Wild Card Weekend for the eighth straight season after going 13-3 en route to capturing an AFC East title and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.