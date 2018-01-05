Why You Need To Follow CB Adoree’ Jackson

Roughly one year ago, Tennessee Titans CB Adoree' Jackson was playing with the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl, now he is headed into the NFL playoffs. As a rookie, Jackson brought his electrifying play style to the league, collecting 61 tackles, and forcing three fumbles.

Even though Jackson is busy on Sunday's, he still finds plenty of time to update his social media sites. He engages with his followers quite often, and you may even get a funny GIF sent to you. Adoree' knows that you should follow his social media accounts and here's why.

Even though he's not in any Head and Shoulders commercials, he has some of the best hair in the NFL. Watch out, OBJ.

A post shared by SWEET PEA (@adoreeknows) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

A post shared by SWEET PEA (@adoreeknows) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

If you need a good laugh with a funny caption and a GIF, then Jackson is your man.

In class and my teacher says the first day is not for lectures and for that you will be leaving in 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/Eah83pjq4H â Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 9, 2017

How I sleep at night knowing My team is not in the finals, so the outcome won't affect me. pic.twitter.com/GeFNvpGneS â Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) June 13, 2017

Although you think your Throwback Thursday's are great, you have nothing on Jackson.

A post shared by SWEET PEA (@adoreeknows) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Jackson's family is as close as they come.