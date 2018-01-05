Why You Need To Follow CB Adoree’ Jackson

Roughly one year ago, Tennessee Titans CB Adoree' Jackson was playing with the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl, now he is headed into the NFL playoffs. As a rookie, Jackson brought his electrifying play style to the league, collecting 61 tackles, and forcing three fumbles.
Even though Jackson is busy on Sunday's, he still finds plenty of time to update his social media sites. He engages with his followers quite often, and you may even get a funny GIF sent to you. Adoree' knows that you should follow his social media accounts and here's why.
Even though he's not in any Head and Shoulders commercials, he has some of the best hair in the NFL. Watch out, OBJ.
Overly Focused It's Far From The Time To Rest Now pic.twitter.com/5ltmtslTxxâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) February 8, 2017
If you need a good laugh with a funny caption and a GIF, then Jackson is your man.
In class and my teacher says the first day is not for lectures and for that you will be leaving in 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/Eah83pjq4Hâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 9, 2017
Mood... Fight On âï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/5OBjXV40V4â Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) November 19, 2017
#LoveAndHipHopHollywood and #bachelorette comes on tonight pic.twitter.com/eceSjMP4Leâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) July 25, 2017
How I sleep at night knowing My team is not in the finals, so the outcome won't affect me. pic.twitter.com/GeFNvpGneSâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) June 13, 2017
Y'all know what time it is tonight ! #TheBachelorette Finale pic.twitter.com/svyHhMAWCfâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) August 2, 2016
Although you think your Throwback Thursday's are great, you have nothing on Jackson.
Throwback to them good ole high school days ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/cvd6DudceFâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 26, 2017
Jackson's family is as close as they come.
Train a child in the way he should go: & when he is old, he will not depart from it. Prov 22:6 #ThankYouâ¤ï¸#LaFamilia pic.twitter.com/LWWpxjEHsJâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) September 5, 2016
Thankful to have my momma back â¤ï¸ #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/NmWsasQRlpâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) September 10, 2016