Buffalo Bills send 'thank you' chicken wings to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to reap the rewards of an overwhelmingly thankful Buffalo Bills fan base.

Following Andy Dalton's touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd on Sunday, which sent Buffalo to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons, the Bills promised to send the Bengals chicken wings as a thank you.

The food it on its way.

Our friends at Duff's are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:

1440 wings

90 lbs of celery

30 lbs of carrots

6 gallons of blue cheese

9 gallons of Duff's wing sauce

And a TON of thank you's from Buffalo! #GoBills



See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

The Bills will play their first playoff game since the 1999 season this Sunday at Jacksonville.

The thankfulness from Bills fans extended well beyond some chicken wings.

Generous fans have donated money to Dalton's charity for his part in sending them to the playoffs. The quarterback's foundation, which provides aid for ill and physically challenged children and their families, continues to see the gifts pour in.

Boyd, whose dash to the end zone sealed Buffalo's playoff visit, is also seeing contributions to his youth football organization. The wideout wrote on Twitter that he surpassed his goal of $20,000 thanks to Bills fans. As of now, the youth league has raised more than $50,000.

If you ever wondered about the positive power sports can elicit, the Bills-Bengals dynamic is the perfect example. With one catch, run, and score, lives were changed. The generosity on display goes far beyond chicken wings and a playoff run.