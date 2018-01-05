NFL Wild Card Weekend IQ quiz: Test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Wild Card Weekend. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers will be posted here Saturday at noon ET.

1. This season, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey (facing off on Wild Card Weekend) became the second and third rookie running backs in NFL history to have 80-plus catches in a season. Who did they join?

2. The NFL's active passing yardage leader (Drew Brees) will face the NFL's active sacks leader (Julius Peppers) in the wild-card round. What was the last such playoff matchup?

3. Only one player in NFL history has more career rushing yards than LeSean McCoy without experiencing a single playoff victory. Who is it?

4. The Chiefs are the second team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard QB (Alex Smith), 1,000-yard running back (Kareem Hunt), 1,000-yard wide receiver (Tyreek Hill), and a 1,000-yard tight end (Travis Kelce). Who was the other team?

5. The two highest career passer ratings in NFL playoff history (min. 150 attempts) belong to Hall of Famers Bart Starr (104.8) and Kurt Warner (102.8). Which 2017 playoff QB ranks third on the all-time list?

6. Panthers-Saints will mark the 21st time since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger that a team swept a divisional opponent in the regular season before meeting again in the playoffs. Who was the last team to get swept in the regular season and then beat that opponent in the playoffs?

7. Four of the eight quarterbacks expected to start on Wild Card Weekend will be making their postseason debuts. Since 2013, QBs making their first career playoff start are 1-10. Who is the only such QB to win?

8. Over the last three seasons, only two players have 3,000-plus rushing yards and 30-plus scrimmage touchdowns. Who are they?

9. Marcus Mariota has the lowest passer rating among this year's playoff QBs (79.3) while Alex Smith has the highest rating (104.7). When was the last playoff game featuring the postseason's lowest-rated QB against its top-rated QB?

10. The Bills rank last in scoring offense and defense among 2017 playoff teams. Who is the only such team since the 1970 merger to win a playoff game?