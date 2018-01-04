ATN Podcast: Wild card Weekend - The Crucible

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- bring straight to you...THE CRUCIBLE. (02;25) Wild Card Weekend previews including the Titans at Chiefs (06;57), Falcons at Rams (18;45), Bills at Jaguars, (31;26) and the Panthers at Saints (48;52). The heroes share where they were during January 8th, 2000, the last time the Bills were in the playoffs (20;39) and much more!