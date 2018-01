Wild Card Weekend to Super Bowl LII? New Orleans Saints have best chance

The NFL playoffs kick off with a Wild Card Round that features these four matchups: Titans at Chiefs, Falcons at Rams, Bills at Jaguars, Panthers at Saints. Even if a team advances this weekend, there are four others with a first-round bye (New England, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Minnesota) that will be tough to get past on the way to Super Bowl LII in February.

Of the eight teams playing on Wild Card Weekend, which has the best chance of making an appearance in Minneapolis?



Bucky Brooks

+ Follow On Twitter As underdog, Falcons can soar through NFC The The Atlanta Falcons have the best chance at making an appearance in Super Bowl LII because they have the experience of getting there having done it a season ago. This time, though, they have the luxury of being an underdog, which will allow them to play free and loose in the postseason. After struggling with a Super Bowl hangover, this will be the first time they will be able to play without worrying about the burden of expectations.



David Carr

+ Follow On Twitter Experience leads Saints through NFC to Super Bowl LII For me, it's a close race between the For me, it's a close race between the Rams and Saints . Both teams are good in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. The Rams might be ranked higher statistically, but I wouldn't trade that for experience at this point in the season. I'm taking the Saints