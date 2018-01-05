Wild Card Weekend to Super Bowl LII? New Orleans Saints have best chance

The NFL playoffs kick off with a Wild Card Round that features these four matchups: Titans at Chiefs, Falcons at Rams, Bills at Jaguars, Panthers at Saints. Even if a team advances this weekend, there are four others with a first-round bye (New England, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Minnesota) that will be tough to get past on the way to Super Bowl LII in February.

Of the eight teams playing on Wild Card Weekend, which has the best chance of making an appearance in Minneapolis?