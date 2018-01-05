Wild Card Weekend to Super Bowl LII? New Orleans Saints have best chance

The NFL playoffs kick off with a Wild Card Round that features these four matchups: Titans at Chiefs, Falcons at Rams, Bills at Jaguars, Panthers at Saints. Even if a team advances this weekend, there are four others with a first-round bye (New England, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Minnesota) that will be tough to get past on the way to Super Bowl LII in February.
Of the eight teams playing on Wild Card Weekend, which has the best chance of making an appearance in Minneapolis?
As underdog, Falcons can soar through NFCThe Atlanta Falcons have the best chance at making an appearance in Super Bowl LII because they have the experience of getting there having done it a season ago. This time, though, they have the luxury of being an underdog, which will allow them to play free and loose in the postseason. After struggling with a Super Bowl hangover, this will be the first time they will be able to play without worrying about the burden of expectations.
Experience leads Saints through NFC to Super Bowl LIIFor me, it's a close race between the Rams and Saints. Both teams are good in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. The Rams might be ranked higher statistically, but I wouldn't trade that for experience at this point in the season. I'm taking the Saints.
Youthful Rams are heating up at the right timeThe Los Angeles Rams are the hottest team in the league heading into the playoffs. Since the Rams lost to the Eagles in Week 14, they've been dominant with a statement win over Seattle and a division-clinching win over Tennessee. Todd Gurley is on fire, finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 scrimmage yards, Jared Goff has improved immensely under Sean McVay and Wade Phillips' defense is flying around. This team is primed for a run.
Chiefs have beaten the Pats at Gillette before ... and they'll do it againThe New England Patriots are the best team in the league and there's only one team that scares them -- the Kansas City Chiefs. Look back at Week 1 when Andy Reid's Chiefs stunned the football world when they beat the defending Super Bowl champs at Gillette Stadium. When K.C. is clicking, this team is hard to beat.
Balanced Saints poised for deep postseason runI'm taking the New Orleans Saints on this one. They are balanced on offense, and the run game is opening up pass plays for Drew Brees down the field. The offense has traditionally been good under Sean Payton, but it's the defense that has impressed me. The pass defense has improved down the stretch and the unit is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks (42).