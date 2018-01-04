Todd Haley: Injury incident a 'non-issue' for Steelers

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley says the incident that led to him suffering a hip injury after being shoved down outside a Pittsburgh bar on New Year's Eve is a "non-issue" for the team as it prepares for next week's Divisional Round playoff game.

"The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization," Haley told reporters Thursday, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "My sole focus is on preparing for next week's playoff game, so it won't be addressed further."

Haley was hospitalized for two days after suffering the injury, which occurred when he was was shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field on Sunday, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that prior to the incident outside the bar, Haley's wife, Christine, was involved in a "minor scuffle" that "quickly ended" inside the bar. "Todd Haley was not involved nor injured" during the altercation inside the bar, the spokeswoman said. No one was injured in the initial incident and no charges have been filed in either incident.

Haley, who returned to the Steelers' facility on Wednesday, was walking around with a slight limp, according to multiple reports.

"Once we step into this building everybody's really focused on trying to be the best we can be," Haley said about the Steelers' ability to combat distractions. "We got a tight group of guys and I think when you have outside things that could fracture you it either divides you or brings you closer together. In our case, we've just grown tighter as a group. When you're tight, you care about each other, youâre usually at your best."

Haley has served as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator since 2012 and is among 23 assistant coaches reported by Rapoport and Pelissero to draw interest this month from teams with coaching vacancies.