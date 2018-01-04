DDFP: Wild Card Red Challenge Flag Picks & Rosen vs. Darnold

Dave Dameshek is joined by Cynthia Frelund, Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to respond to the news of both Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft and debate the order in which the top QBs will be selected (6:10). Also, the fellas and Cynthia make their picks for their own Super Bowl final four brackets (24:45), as well as give their selections for the College Football Championship (31;22). Plus, Surprise Game Show returns (33:00) and Shek receives the parade he's been asking for after correctly predicting the Steelers' record (21:46). Lastly, the group makes their Red Challenge Flag picks for the 2017 NFL Wild Card round (54:05).

Listen to the podcast below:

