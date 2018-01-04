Jaguars to sell teal burgers at Sunday's game

How far would you go for your team on game day? Put their bumper sticker on your car? Dress head-to-toe (yes, underwear too) in their colors on game day? How about consuming foods that are your team's colors?

The Jaguars are betting on fans being willing to do the latter -- at Sunday's Bills-Jaguars game, EverBank Field concessions will serve teal burgers, drinks, and ice cream.

The @Jaguars will be serving teal cheeseburgers (!?!) and ice cream made by @delawarenorth at their playoff game this weekend pic.twitter.com/7x13lLF0Tg â Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 4, 2018

You'll be able to cheer on the @Jaguars with teal beer at Sunday's playoff game. https://t.co/BiITO22tCO pic.twitter.com/HKVr1Qpbf8 â WJCT (@WJCTJax) January 3, 2018

Jacksonville is playing in their first home playoff game since January 15, 2000 and they're pulling out all the stops to make it a special one. The Jaguars opened up 3,501 new seats by removing tarps from several sections of EverBank Field, the team's foundation is bringing 1,000 Hurricane Irma refugees to the game, and now stadium food will have a blue-green hue.

If you're a Jags fan who isn't able to make it to EverBank Field on Sunday, I checked to see if there are any natural teal-colored foods you could serve at your game day party. I didn't find any, but the site Whole New Mom has a natural food coloring recipe, so you can still enjoy plenty of teal grub.

Fans can munch on all the teal-colored foods they want, but the real question is will Sacksonville eat the W on Sunday?