New England Patriots battle snow to practice Thursday

A massive snow storm battered the Northeast on Thursday, though it was business as usual for the New England Patriots.
Coach Bill Belichick made sure there would be no days off -- and definitely no late days -- despite the weather.
The team practiced indoors, but it didn't make the video the team tweeted out of them getting into the facility any less fascinating.
Practicing inside was probably a good idea. #NoDaysOff pic.twitter.com/haPFEUIXwZâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018
Today's storm. We're here for it. pic.twitter.com/eE0wj4Prljâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018
âï¸ outside.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ inside. pic.twitter.com/PEQ1EzPaJg
"It's a beautiful day." pic.twitter.com/2smtX7sSSyâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018
Meanwhile, inside @GilletteStadium: pic.twitter.com/7hhzrgyZr9â New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018
View all comments