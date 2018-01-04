New England Patriots battle snow to practice Thursday

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
A massive snow storm battered the Northeast on Thursday, though it was business as usual for the New England Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick made sure there would be no days off -- and definitely no late days -- despite the weather.

The team practiced indoors, but it didn't make the video the team tweeted out of them getting into the facility any less fascinating.

