Who's your pick: Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold?

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. UCLA QB Josh Rosen and USC QB Sam Darnold both declared for the 2018 NFL Draft yesterday via social media.

Many mock drafts have either Darnold or Rosen going No. 1 overall. If you had the chance to pick one of these QBs of the future, who would it be?

2. Do the Panthers have to worry about the Curse of the Cappuccino Machine?

3. Who's faster: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill or Titans CB Adoree' Jackson?

4. See how Jaguars QB Blake Bortles blocks out the haters.

5. The Bills gave their Week 17 game ball to a Buffalo reporter who has been covering the team for 50 years.

