DeMarco Murray (knee) to miss Titans' playoff game

Tennessee's first playoff game since 2008 will unfold without the services of DeMarco Murray.

The Titans on Thursday ruled out the veteran running back due to a lingering knee injury, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

The move comes as no great surprise after Murray missed his third straight practice ahead of Saturday's wild-card clash with the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Murray's absence means a big workload for second-year back Derrick Henry, who squeezed out just 51 yards on a whopping 28 carries against the Jaguars in Week 17, but also helped the Titans to a victory with his 66-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.

Murray was inactive against Jacksonville after suffering a sprained MCL in Tennessee's Week 16 loss to the Rams.

Fans and analysts have been calling for Henry to take on a larger role all season. In the biggest spot possible, he'll be front and center for a Titans ground attack that has crossed the 100-yard barrier just twice since Week 11.