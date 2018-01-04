NFL names nominees for '17 Don Shula High School COY Award

The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Representing the best at the high school level, these coaches were nominated for the national award, named for the winningest coach in NFL history, by NFL teams for their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.
"High school football coaches serve as role models for young athletes and their impact goes well beyond the playing field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We are proud to honor this year's nominees who embody the character, integrity and spirit of Coach Shula. Their commitment to improving the lives of students and developing young men of character is commendable."
Don Shula Award nominees from all 32 NFL teams will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando. The coaches will participate in a special coaches' clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.
Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school's football program. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the 2018 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 P.M. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. The winner will be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 3, the eve of Super Bowl LII, at 9 P.M. (ET and PT) on NBC. NFL Honors will be taped earlier that evening at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals which includes:
» Pro Football Hall of Famer, Coach Don Shula -- the winningest coach in NFL history
» 2016 Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award Winner Randy Allen
» Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker
» Former Dallas Cowboys Personnel Director and NFL.com contributor Gil Brandt
» Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Indianapolis Colts Coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy
» Executive Director of USA Football Scott Hallenbeck
» 2x Super Bowl Champion (XLI, 50) Peyton Manning
» 3x Super Bowl Champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) Willie McGinest
» Former Secretary of State, Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution and faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business Condoleezza Rice
» Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl XLII Champion and Good Morning America correspondent Michael Strahan
» Aplington-Parkersburg High School Principal and son of the school's late football coach, Ed Thomas, Aaron Thomas
Below is a full list of the 2017 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.
Arizona Cardinals: Jason Mohns, Saguaro High School
Atlanta Falcons: Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett High School
Baltimore Ravens: Timothy Palmer, Harford Technical High School
Buffalo Bills: Mike Vastola, West Seneca West High School
Carolina Panthers: Andrew Webb, Clinton High School
Chicago Bears: Derek Leonard, Rochester High School
Cincinnati Bengals: Eddie Eviston, Covington Catholic High School
Cleveland Browns: Ron Rutt, Bay High School
Dallas Cowboys: Jeffrey Rayburn, Frisco Lone Star High School
Denver Broncos: Ryan Goddard, Pueblo South High School
Detroit Lions: Mike Giannone, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School
Green Bay Packers: Steve Jones, Kimberly High School
Houston Texans: Brian Fitzgerald, Oak Ridge High School
Indianapolis Colts: Mike Kirschner, Ben Davis High School
Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Sutherland, Bartram Trail High School
Kansas City Chiefs: Phil Lite, Staley High School (Missouri); Brian King, DeSoto High School (Kansas)
Los Angeles Chargers: Robert Garrett, Crenshaw High School
Los Angeles Rams: Bob Johnson, Mission Viejo High School
Miami Dolphins: Pat Surtain, American Heritage School
Minnesota Vikings: Chad Sexauer, South St. Paul
New England Patriots: Paul Funk, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School
New Orleans Saints: Brandon Walters, West St. John High School
New York Giants: Matt Parzero, Newton High School
New York Jets: Jason Mollison, Franklin K. Lane Campus High School
Oakland Raiders: George Jackson, Kennedy High School
Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Matta, Downington High School
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerry Veshio, Quaker Valley High School
San Francisco 49ers: Jubenal Rodriquez, Gilroy High School
Seattle Seahawks: Wiley Allred, Royal High School
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nate Varnadore, Citrus High School
Tennessee Titans: Cody White, Brentwood Academy
Washington Redskins: Billy Mills, Dinwiddie High School