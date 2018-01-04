NFL names nominees for '17 Don Shula High School COY Award

The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Representing the best at the high school level, these coaches were nominated for the national award, named for the winningest coach in NFL history, by NFL teams for their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

"High school football coaches serve as role models for young athletes and their impact goes well beyond the playing field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We are proud to honor this year's nominees who embody the character, integrity and spirit of Coach Shula. Their commitment to improving the lives of students and developing young men of character is commendable."

Don Shula Award nominees from all 32 NFL teams will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando. The coaches will participate in a special coaches' clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school's football program. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the 2018 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 P.M. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. The winner will be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 3, the eve of Super Bowl LII, at 9 P.M. (ET and PT) on NBC. NFL Honors will be taped earlier that evening at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals which includes:

» Pro Football Hall of Famer, Coach Don Shula -- the winningest coach in NFL history

» 2016 Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award Winner Randy Allen

» Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker

» Former Dallas Cowboys Personnel Director and NFL.com contributor Gil Brandt

» Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Indianapolis Colts Coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy

» Executive Director of USA Football Scott Hallenbeck

» 2x Super Bowl Champion (XLI, 50) Peyton Manning

» 3x Super Bowl Champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) Willie McGinest

» Former Secretary of State, Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution and faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business Condoleezza Rice

» Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl XLII Champion and Good Morning America correspondent Michael Strahan

» Aplington-Parkersburg High School Principal and son of the school's late football coach, Ed Thomas, Aaron Thomas

Below is a full list of the 2017 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.

Arizona Cardinals: Jason Mohns, Saguaro High School

Atlanta Falcons: Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett High School

Baltimore Ravens: Timothy Palmer, Harford Technical High School

Buffalo Bills: Mike Vastola, West Seneca West High School

Carolina Panthers: Andrew Webb, Clinton High School

Chicago Bears: Derek Leonard, Rochester High School

Cincinnati Bengals: Eddie Eviston, Covington Catholic High School

Cleveland Browns: Ron Rutt, Bay High School

Dallas Cowboys: Jeffrey Rayburn, Frisco Lone Star High School

Denver Broncos: Ryan Goddard, Pueblo South High School

Detroit Lions: Mike Giannone, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School

Green Bay Packers: Steve Jones, Kimberly High School

Houston Texans: Brian Fitzgerald, Oak Ridge High School

Indianapolis Colts: Mike Kirschner, Ben Davis High School

Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Sutherland, Bartram Trail High School

Kansas City Chiefs: Phil Lite, Staley High School (Missouri); Brian King, DeSoto High School (Kansas)

Los Angeles Chargers: Robert Garrett, Crenshaw High School

Los Angeles Rams: Bob Johnson, Mission Viejo High School

Miami Dolphins: Pat Surtain, American Heritage School

Minnesota Vikings: Chad Sexauer, South St. Paul

New England Patriots: Paul Funk, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School

New Orleans Saints: Brandon Walters, West St. John High School

New York Giants: Matt Parzero, Newton High School

New York Jets: Jason Mollison, Franklin K. Lane Campus High School

Oakland Raiders: George Jackson, Kennedy High School

Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Matta, Downington High School

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerry Veshio, Quaker Valley High School

San Francisco 49ers: Jubenal Rodriquez, Gilroy High School

Seattle Seahawks: Wiley Allred, Royal High School

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nate Varnadore, Citrus High School

Tennessee Titans: Cody White, Brentwood Academy

Washington Redskins: Billy Mills, Dinwiddie High School