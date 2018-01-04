Shad Khan, Jaguars donate playoff tickets to refugees

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants everyone to revel in the first home playoff game of his tenure.

The team announced Khan and the Jaguars Foundation donated 500 tickets to refugees from around the world who settled in Northeast Florida and an additional 500 tickets to Puerto Ricans and their families in North and Central Florida displaced by Hurricane Maria.

"The Jaguars' first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home," Khan said, via the team's official website. "Whether it's a home game in August or January, it's important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully, the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day."

The Jaguars Foundation will provide transportation for the 1,000 recipients. The team also partnered with Delaware North Sportservice to give each attendee a food and beverage voucher to use during the game.

Khan and the Jags also provided 1,500 tickets at a reduced price ($20) to local military members through the United Service Organizations.

The Jaguars are hosting a playoff game for the first time since the 1999 season Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The team is making sure everyone can celebrate the momentous occasion.