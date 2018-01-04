Jets' Mike Maccagnan open to trading up to draft QB

The New York Jets didn't tank the 2017 season, winning five games and earning the No. 6 overall pick.

Theoretically the victories could put Gang Green in a spot where they miss out on the franchise quarterback of their dreams -- Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, etc.

If the Jets fall in love with one of the quarterbacks could general manager Mike Maccagnan break with his tendency and trade up to snag him?

Speaking on ESPN New York 98.7 on Wednesday, the GM quickly replied "yes" when asked if he'd be willing to move up for a QB.

"The simple answer to that question is yes," Maccagnan said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "If that was a player we felt strong about, we would have no qualms of potentially trying to go up and get him."

Maccagnan has yet to trade up in the first round in three drafts. In all three the GM selected a defensive player in the opening round (DL Leonard Williams, LB Darron Lee, S Jamal Adams).

It's possible the Jets could have their desired QB land in their laps at No. 6. With the Browns (twice), Giants, Colts, and Broncos sitting ahead of them, however, there is a chance three or four QBs could come off the board before the 6th spot.

If Maccagnan wants to move up, he owns some ammo with the sixth pick and two second-round selections (No. 37 and No. 49 overall).

Finding a franchise quarterback has eluded the Jets for a generation. If Maccagnan and the team evaluators see one player as a must-have, moving up is worth whatever cost. Of course, with his last QB pick, Christian Hackenberg, being an unmitigated disaster, unable to see the field in two years, there are some who will question the GM's ability to evaluate the position.