Dowell Loggains named Dolphins offensive coordinator

Dowell Loggains found a soft landing spot with a friend after being dismissed from the Chicago Bears.

The Miami Dolphins officially hired Loggains on Friday, two weeks after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the move.

Miami reassigned former OC Clyde Christensen to director of football and player development. The Dolphins also announced the hiring of offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn and the firings of defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, running backs coach Danny Barrett and defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Loggains worked with Dolphins coach Adam Gase in Chicago during the latter's one year as offensive coordinator of the Bears. Loggains was promoted from QB coach to OC after Gase left for Miami.

The 37-year-old Loggains entered NFL coaching as a quality control coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2008. He was promoted to QB coach in 2010, and to offensive coordinator in 2012 (Mike Munchak lost his job in part because he refused to fire assistants, including Loggains). Loggains spent one year as the Browns QB coach before joining Gase in Chicago.

Gase is expected to remain the play caller in Miami.

Loggains' last two years in Chicago frustrated most Bears fans. His offense was characterized by conservative, unimaginative, unproductive play-calling. Clearly, Gase believes the ineptitude of Loggains' offense had more to do with the lack of playmakers than the young coach's faulty play design. The lesson once again: It pays to have friends in high places if you're an NFL coach.