Jaguars believe WR Marqise Lee will play vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be getting a key target for Blake Bortles back for Sunday's playoff tilt versus the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning the belief is receiver Marqise Lee will play this week after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, per a source informed of the situation.

Lee sat out practice Wednesday and could sit all week before playing Sunday, Rapoport added.

The fourth-year pro was morphing into a playmaking target for Bortles before suffering the ankle injury in Week 15. Lee averaged 5.3 catches per game, for 339 yards and three touchdowns over his past six full games. He still led the Jags with 56 receptions on the season despite missing the past fortnight.

The 26-year-old pro displays an ability to fight for the ball at the catch-point, giving Bortles someone he can trust in tight quarters, and has feasted on crossing routes this season.

Once dubbed "the albino tiger" by a former offensive coordinator for his inability to stay healthy, Lee's return will be a big boon for a quarterback who struggled without him on the field.