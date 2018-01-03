Green Bay Packers shake up offensive coaching staff

Mike McCarthy continues to make changes to his coaching staff after missing out on the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett will be reassigned to another role on the coaching staff and quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt will not return now that his contract has expired.

Wednesday's news comes during a busy week of change in Green Bay. The Packers parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Dom Capers on Monday, and it was announced Tuesday that general manager Ted Thompson is transitioning to a role as senior advisor to football operations after running the team since 2005.

The Packers also have let go assistant linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac.

Such a drastic coaching overhaul comes at a moment when the team currently has no official general manager in place, leaving McCarthy as the person in charge of football in Green Bay for the time being.