Game facts: Panthers at Saints (Saints facts) Wild Card

Between-the-tackles runner: Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara led the NFL in yards per carry on run plays between the tackles this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Don't blitz Brees: Drew Brees completed 70.5 percent of his passes against the blitz this season (best in NFL).

Go-to guy: When Drew Brees faced the blitz this season, he targeted Michael Thomas 41 times for 30 completions (next-closest Saints receiver was Tedd Ginn, with 14 targets against the blitz).

Key matchup: The Panthers' defense blitzes on 44.4 percent of pass plays (2nd-highest blitz rate in NFL), and Drew Brees was 16-for-21 passing against the Panthers' blitz in the regular season.