Game facts: Panthers at Saints (Saints facts) Wild Card

Between-the-tackles runner:  Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara led the NFL in yards per carry on run plays between the tackles this season, per Pro Football Focus.  

Don't blitz Brees:  Drew Brees completed 70.5 percent of his passes against the blitz this season (best in NFL).

Go-to guy:  When Drew Brees faced the blitz this season, he targeted Michael Thomas 41 times for 30 completions (next-closest Saints receiver was Tedd Ginn, with 14 targets against the blitz). 

Key matchup: The Panthers' defense blitzes on 44.4 percent of pass plays (2nd-highest blitz rate in NFL), and Drew Brees was 16-for-21 passing against the Panthers' blitz in the regular season.  

Defensive standout:  Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan tied for fourth in the NFL in 2017 with 13.0 sacks. 

