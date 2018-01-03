The NFL Films Podcast: Wild Card preview with Greg Cosell

Welcome to the NFL's best season, the postseason! The guys dive deep on each of the weekend's Wild Card games with the guru himself (12:50). Greg shares his thoughts on which Wild Card Weekend game intrigues him most (14:11), the Jaguars' impressive defense (21:51) and which team playing on Wild Card Weekend is most likely to make a run at the Super Bowl (47:41). Also joining the party: Emmy-winning NFL Films Producer Paul Monusky, showrunner of Wild Card Championship Chase, airing this Saturday at 2:00 pm ET on ABC (3:01).

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: