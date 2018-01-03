News  

 

 

The NFL Films Podcast: Wild Card preview with Greg Cosell

  • By NFL.com
Welcome to the NFL's best season, the postseason! The guys dive deep on each of the weekend's Wild Card games with the guru himself (12:50). Greg shares his thoughts on which Wild Card Weekend game intrigues him most (14:11), the Jaguars' impressive defense (21:51) and which team playing on Wild Card Weekend is most likely to make a run at the Super Bowl (47:41). Also joining the party: Emmy-winning NFL Films Producer Paul Monusky, showrunner of Wild Card Championship Chase, airing this Saturday at 2:00 pm ET on ABC (3:01).

