Game facts: Titans at Chiefs (AFC Wild Card)

Mr. Play Action: Marcus Mariota was the NFL's highest-rated passer on play action this season (122.8 passer rating), per Pro Football Focus.

Not as good without play action: On non-play-action passes, Mariota posted a 66.9 passer rating during the 2017 season (28th out of 29 qualified QBs), per PFF.

Good under pressure: Mariota is the only QB in the NFL with a higher passer rating under pressure (82.7) than a clean pocket (78.2). No-Fly Zone 2.0?: The Titans' defense has allowed a 42.1 passer rating on deep pass attempts (20+ air yards downfield).