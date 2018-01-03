Can anyone beat the Vikings at home?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 3, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Vikings are only giving up 12 PPG at home -- fewest in the NFL. Their only loss at U.S. Bank Stadium this season came in Week 4 vs. the Lions, 14-7.
"I don't think anyone can beat the @Vikings in Minnesota."â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 3, 2018
2. Does Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. now have the best hands in the league?
These Wide Receivers catch the highest percentage of passes thrown to them in the NFL, a very telling stat.#GoSaints #OnePride #GoPackGo #ChiefsKingdom #Bucs #HereWeGo #GoSaints #Giants #GoPats #Jaguars #InBrotherhood #49ers pic.twitter.com/AsPEGBTXNrâ NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) January 2, 2018
3. 49ers GM John Lynch is gearing up for a big offseason showdown:
#49ers John Lynch on what he'll call in coin flip with Raiders for No. 9 or 10 draft pick:â Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 2, 2018
"I'm going to practice all offseason. I'm talking to our analytics guys. I'm hearing it's 50/50."
4. Could the Jaguars half-and-half offense help lead them to victory over the Bills on Sunday?
.@Jaguars finished the season with 527 pass attempts & 527 rushing attempts Can't get any more balanced than that. #BaldyBreakdownsâ Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018