Can anyone beat the Vikings at home?

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 3, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Vikings are only giving up 12 PPG at home -- fewest in the NFL. Their only loss at U.S. Bank Stadium this season came in Week 4 vs. the Lions, 14-7.

2. Does Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. now have the best hands in the league?

3. 49ers GM John Lynch is gearing up for a big offseason showdown:

4. Could the Jaguars half-and-half offense help lead them to victory over the Bills on Sunday?

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0