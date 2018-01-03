T.J. Ward arrested on marijuana possession charge

Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward was arrested Wednesday morning in Tampa, Fla., on a pair of drug charges.

Ward was charged with "possession of cannabis" and "possession of drug paraphernalia," per the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office. Ward was released from jail Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond, according to jail records.

The veteran defender signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last September just a few hours after he was cut by the Denver Broncos as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

Ward had an uneventful season in Tampa Bay, starting just five games for the Bucs.

Ward is set to hit free agency this March.