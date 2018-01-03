Bengals sign interim OC Bill Lazor to two-year contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are opting for continuity in 2018.

A day after signing coach Marvin Lewis to a two-year deal, the Bengals inked offensive coordinator Bill Lazor to a new contract, the team announced Wednesday.

"We have a lot of talent on this roster and I am excited for the opportunity to build the high-powered offense we have the potential to be," Lazor said in a statement. "This offseason will give us the chance to continue the success we had at the end of the year as we develop into a dynamic offense in 2018."

Lazor was promoted from quarterbacks coach to OC in September, replacing Ken Zampese. Lazor was in his second season with the Bengals after a two-year stint as the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator.

Cincinnati's offense improved slightly after Lazor took over, but still finished the season 32nd in yards per game (280.5), 31st in rushing yards per game (85.4) and 27th in passing offense (195.1 per tilt).

Lazor has pieces to work with on offense, with running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and quarterback Andy Dalton. Fixing a porous offensive line and getting production from former first-round receiver John Ross will be Lazor's offseason focus in 2018.