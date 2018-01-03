Injuries: Bills RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) day-to-day

The status of LeSean McCoy remains up in the air heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the running back is "day-to-day" with a sprained ankle suffered in Sunday's victory. McCoy will not practice Wednesday.

McCoy, the centerpiece of the Bills' offense, will receive treatment throughout the week, but will not be fully healthy even if he's able to get on the field Sunday.

McDermott: McCoy is "fierce competition, is hard at work to maximize treatment opportunities to get himself where he can play." BUFvsJAX â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 3, 2018

The Bills ended a 17-year playoff drought this season. Buffalo could be one-and-done if McCoy, its best offensive player, is standing on the sideline Sunday.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring from Wednesday:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs placed cornerback Phillip Gaines on injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Stefan Charles in a corresponding move. Gaines suffered an elbow injury in last Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and did not practice on Tuesday.