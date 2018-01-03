John Lynch doesn't want 49ers on 'Hard Knocks'

Now that we know the six teams eligible for the Hard Knocks mandate, the most intriguing name on the list seems to be the San Francisco 49ers.

With rising star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leading the Niners to a 5-0 record down the stretch, the overflowing optimism in the Bay Area is palpable. Seeing the rise of a historically great team back to glory behind the "next Tom Brady" and whiz coach Kyle Shanahan would be enticing for HBO and viewers.

While the 49ers might provide the best storyline of the six teams eligible for mandatory inclusion, don't expect the team to raise their hands to volunteer enthusiastically.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday he doesn't like the idea of the 49ers being involved in the series.

"It's not something we would be really excited about," Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I love the show, but I think some things are best left behind closed doors. I fundamentally have a problem with cutting players and things of that nature [on camera]. It's not something we'd be thrilled about."

If ownership disagrees and wants to capitalize on the growing fervor in San Francisco, it could make Lynch's opinion on the matter moot. Another team could also volunteer, providing the GM his reprieve.