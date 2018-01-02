Shaquem Griffin is the real MVP

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. New Year's resolution: Be more like UCF's Shaquem Griffin.

2. Find a more compelling stat -- we'll wait.

Happy trials, coach!

3. The holidays are over, but Bills Mafia is still spreading joy.

Click here to read more about the first feel-good football story of 2018.

4. Super Bowl LII is just 33 days away. Which of the following teams will be in Minneapolis on February 4?

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

5. Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton tips his hat to Tom Brady.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0