Shaquem Griffin is the real MVP

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. New Year's resolution: Be more like UCF's Shaquem Griffin.

He saved his best for last



12 tackles

3.5 tackles for loss

1.5 sacks



13-0 season

All-America

Senior CLASS Award winner@CFAPeachBowl Defensive MVP



Congratulations to Shaquem Griffin pic.twitter.com/cuA8tPG8or â American Football (@American_FB) January 1, 2018

2. Find a more compelling stat -- we'll wait.

Happy trials, coach!

My favorite sports stat of all-time.



Virginia Tech Single-Season Rushing TDs by QB

1) Bruce Arians - 11 (1974)

2) Michael Vick - 9 (1999)

3) Michael Vick - 8 (2000)

4) Tyrod Taylor - 7 (2008) â Andy (@AndyCarlsonShow) January 1, 2018

3. The holidays are over, but Bills Mafia is still spreading joy.

Click here to read more about the first feel-good football story of 2018.

We are blown away and so grateful for the amount of generosity we have been receiving! Keep it up and help us get to $150K! #BillsMafia @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/d7tYsTZv2L â AJD Foundation (@ajdfoundation) January 2, 2018

4. Super Bowl LII is just 33 days away. Which of the following teams will be in Minneapolis on February 4?

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:27am PST

5. Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton tips his hat to Tom Brady.

Congratulations to the legendary Tom Brady. The longer you play, the more of these âoldestâ records you start to set! I was actually one month shy of 39 when I did this back in '78. Can't imagine playing to age 45 like Tom wants to! Good luck Tom! https://t.co/gRo60t2431 â Francis Tarkenton (@Fran_Tarkenton) January 2, 2018