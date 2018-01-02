Shaquem Griffin is the real MVP

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. New Year's resolution: Be more like UCF's Shaquem Griffin.
He saved his best for lastâ American Football (@American_FB) January 1, 2018
12 tackles
3.5 tackles for loss
1.5 sacks
13-0 season
All-America
Senior CLASS Award winner@CFAPeachBowl Defensive MVP
Congratulations to Shaquem Griffin pic.twitter.com/cuA8tPG8or
2. Find a more compelling stat -- we'll wait.
Happy trials, coach!
My favorite sports stat of all-time.â Andy (@AndyCarlsonShow) January 1, 2018
Virginia Tech Single-Season Rushing TDs by QB
1) Bruce Arians - 11 (1974)
2) Michael Vick - 9 (1999)
3) Michael Vick - 8 (2000)
4) Tyrod Taylor - 7 (2008)
3. The holidays are over, but Bills Mafia is still spreading joy.
Click here to read more about the first feel-good football story of 2018.
We are blown away and so grateful for the amount of generosity we have been receiving! Keep it up and help us get to $150K! #BillsMafia @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/d7tYsTZv2Lâ AJD Foundation (@ajdfoundation) January 2, 2018
4. Super Bowl LII is just 33 days away. Which of the following teams will be in Minneapolis on February 4?
5. Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton tips his hat to Tom Brady.
Congratulations to the legendary Tom Brady. The longer you play, the more of these âoldestâ records you start to set! I was actually one month shy of 39 when I did this back in '78. Can't imagine playing to age 45 like Tom wants to! Good luck Tom! https://t.co/gRo60t2431â Francis Tarkenton (@Fran_Tarkenton) January 2, 2018
Tom Brady finishes with a league-leading 4,577 yards, passing Fran Tarkenton as the oldest QB to lead the NFL in passing yards (3,468 yards at age 38 in 1978). pic.twitter.com/gunO1TXSR1â New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2018