Shaquem Griffin is the real MVP

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. New Year's resolution: Be more like UCF's Shaquem Griffin.

He saved his best for last



12 tackles

3.5 tackles for loss

1.5 sacks



13-0 season

All-America

Senior CLASS Award winner@CFAPeachBowl Defensive MVP



Congratulations to Shaquem Griffin pic.twitter.com/cuA8tPG8or — American Football (@American_FB) January 1, 2018

2. Find a more compelling stat -- we'll wait.

Happy trials, coach!

My favorite sports stat of all-time.



Virginia Tech Single-Season Rushing TDs by QB

1) Bruce Arians - 11 (1974)

2) Michael Vick - 9 (1999)

3) Michael Vick - 8 (2000)

4) Tyrod Taylor - 7 (2008) — Andy (@AndyCarlsonShow) January 1, 2018

3. The holidays are over, but Bills Mafia is still spreading joy.

We are blown away and so grateful for the amount of generosity we have been receiving! Keep it up and help us get to $150K! #BillsMafia @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/d7tYsTZv2L — AJD Foundation (@ajdfoundation) January 2, 2018

4. Super Bowl LII is just 33 days away. Which of the following teams will be in Minneapolis on February 4?

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:27am PST

5. Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton tips his hat to Tom Brady.

Congratulations to the legendary Tom Brady. The longer you play, the more of these “oldest” records you start to set! I was actually one month shy of 39 when I did this back in '78. Can't imagine playing to age 45 like Tom wants to! Good luck Tom! https://t.co/gRo60t2431 — Francis Tarkenton (@Fran_Tarkenton) January 2, 2018