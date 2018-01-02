ATN Podcast: Palmer retires; Black Monday recap

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe -- break the news about Carson Palmer's retirement (00;00) and all the comings and goings of coaches including Bruce Arians (14;31), Jack Del Rio (24;47) and Vance Joseph staying in Denver (40;50). Finally, The Go get my Lunch standings are revealed (48;48) and much more!