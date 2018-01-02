No One Catches Vikings Better Than Syd Davy

With the regular season officially over, the Minnesota Vikings secured the number two seed in the NFC and a first round bye.

After waiting a couple of years to return to the postseason, Vikings fans are savoring every moment of it. Those fans include Syd Davy, who is a season ticket holder for the Minnesota Vikings.

Davy is the founder, and president of the Viking World Order, but he is better known for catching WR Randy Moss after he scored a touchdown. Anytime Moss would score a touchdown in the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, he would find Davy and jump right into his arms.

In 2008, the Vikings bestowed the honor of allowing Davy to the blow into the Gjallarhorn before the Giants-Vikings game, where the Vikings clinched the NFC North title.

Even though Moss is no longer play, Davy will be at the playoff game just waiting to catch a new Viking.