Well, while you prepare to reach those new goals, let's reflect on 2017 a bit. These gridiron highlights left NFL fans in awe. From unbelievable game-winning catches to TD celebrations that went viral, these are the Top 17 NFL Moments of the 2017 Season.

17. Paul Richardson's Jump Ball Catch

Game: Seahawks vs. Giants

Date: 10/22/2017

Paul Richardson hauling in this 50-50 ball for a 38-yard touchdown reception was amazing because of his great hands and his ability to win the tug of war afterward.

16. Aaron Rodgers Being Aaron Rodgers

Game: Packers vs. Cowboys

Date: 10/8/2017

Aaron Rodgers has completed game-winners from 60+ yards on multiple occasions, so connecting with WR Davante Adams 12-yard TD was lightwork. Just one of many game-winning TDs for a QB who many consider the G.O.A.T.

15. Eagles' Electric Slide Celebration

Game: Bears vs. Eagles

Date: 11/26/2017

The Eagles' celebration was so good they had to do it twice. Actually, it was because the first touchdown was erased because of a penalty, but the sequel was just as good as the first.

14. Kareem Hunt's Big Debut

Game: Chiefs vs. Patriots

Date: 9/7/2017

The Chiefs rookie RB fumbled his first carry, but that was quickly forgotten as he racked up 246 scrimmage yards -- a record for an NFL debut.

13. Duck, Duck, Gray Duck

Game: Vikings vs. Bears

Date: 10/9/2017

This celebration was immediately praised for its creativity, but hotly debated over what to call the re-enactment -- duck, duck, gray duck or duck, duck, goose?

12. Antonio Brown's Toe-Tap of the Year

Game: Packers vs. Steelers

Date: 11/26/2017

This MJ-esque toe-tap was just one of many highlights in A.B.'s MVP-worthy season. Andy Dalton summed it up perfectly: "Almost his whole body was fully out of bounds and somehow he got his feet in. It's ridiculous."

11. Maurice Harris' Submission for Catch of the Year

Game: Vikings vs. Redskins

Date: 11/12/2017

Ever see something so ridiculous that you just immediately dismiss it? That's what happened to the refs, announcers, and fans on this ridiculous 36-yard touchdown reception -- the first of his career.

10. The Steelers Play Hide-and-Seek

Game: Bengals vs. Steelers

Date: 10/22/2017

JuJu Smith-Schuster (21) is the youngest player in the league and his youthful joy shines through in celebrations like this one.

9. Marvin Jones' Insane One-Handed Grab

Game: Lions vs. Saints

Date: 10/15/2017

PSA to NFL cornerbacks: If you grab Marvin Jones' jersey, arm or try to interfere with him in any way similar to this, it likely won't help you.

8. Roger Lewis' Incredible Grab Sets Up G-Men

Game: Chiefs vs. Giants

Date: 11/19/2017

It's almost like you can hear the *skrrt* of Roger Lewis' cleats as he hauled in this 34-yard catch. The play set up Aldrick Rosas' 23-yard game-winning chip shot in the Giants 12-9 victory over the Chiefs.

7. Deshaun Watson vs. Russell Wilson

Game: Texans vs. Seahawks

Date: 10/29/2017

This Week 8 matchup was a classic battle between an elite QB of today and an elite QB of tomorrow. Despite losing, Deshaun Watson had his coming out party completing 19 of 30 passes for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns.

6. Kenny Stills' Circus Catch

Game: Jets vs. Dolphins

Date: 10/22/2017

This ridiculous 36-yard circus catch by WR Kenny Stills makes it look like he was playing hot potato with Jets CB Buster Skrine. See if you can count the number of appendages the ball hit before Stills secured it.

5. Jake Elliott's 61-Yard, Game-Winning FG

Game: Giants vs. Eagles

Date: 9/24/2017

Just a few weeks prior to nailing this kick, rookie K Jake Elliot had been cut by the Bengals. In the second game of his career, Elliott made the longest FG in Eagles history.

4. Tyreek Hill Scores on a Checkdown Hail Mary

Game: Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Date: 11/5/2017

Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as the fastest player on the gridiron, but the Chiefs WR used agility, timing, and blocks on this relatively unconventional Hail Mary.

3. Tarik Cohen's Insane 61-Yard Punt Return

Game: 49ers vs. Bears

Date: 12/3/2017

Bears' rookie RB Tarik Cohen's "61-yard" punt return was really about 100 yards or more when you include all of the yards he ran laterally and backward. What's the saying -- 732 steps forward and 480 steps back?

2. Duron Harmon's Game-Sealing INT

Game: Patriots vs. Steelers

Date: 12/17/2017

This goal-line interception by SS Duron Harmon sealed the game for the Pats in another classic New England-Pittsburgh battle. The pick also put them on the path toward home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

1. Russell Wilson's Scramble Completion on TNF

Game: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Date: 11/9/2017

Who can make NFL players look like little kids chasing a grown man? Russell Carrington Wilson. This 54-yard completion on 2nd & 21 is just Russ being Russ.