DDFP: Week 17 recap & most intriguing playoff scenarios

Dave Dameshek is joined by Maurice Jones-Drew to recap Week 17's games and to let Shek boast about correctly predicting the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-3 record for the sixth straight year (2:33). Then, on her birthday Colleen Wolfe joins the show (7:40) and gives producer EmmaVP life advice after getting engaged. Next the gang recapped the College football playoffs (23:15) and then went over the most exciting NFL playoff scenarios (32:25). Before the show ended Marc Sessler stopped by to talk about his Cleveland Browns losing to Shek's Steelers (50:15).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts