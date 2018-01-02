Packers gave Mike McCarthy extension during season

The Green Bay Packers and coach Mike McCarthy agreed to a one-year contract extension earlier this season, a team source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the development, which comes on the same day the Packers announced that general manager Ted Thompson is transitioning to a senior advisor role for Green Bay's football operations department.

"Mike (McCarthy) is our man," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy told reporters Tuesday. "He is our coach."

The Packers finished 7-9 en route to a third-place finish in the NFC North. McCarthy just wrapped up coaching his 12th season with the team. His last contract extension came in 2014. The team also will not bring back defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

McCarthy has a 121-70-1 record with the Packers.