Doug Pederson: 'My guy is Nick Foles, end of story'

It makes sense that Nick Foles' ascension to starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles might be on fragile footing as the team continues preparations for its first playoff game in four years.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson, however, remains a firm supporter of Foles despite his underwhelming performances in the last two games.

In a text message to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, Pederson wrote: "My guy is Nick Foles, end of story."

Pederson's response came shortly after he was asked during a news conference whether he'd consider replacing Foles for Nate Sudfeld if things go sour in next week's Divisional Round playoffs.

"It's hard to say right now until I'm in that situation quite honestly," Pederson told reporters Tuesday. "Listen, it's a one-game season. It's hard to be in desperation mode, but if you are in that mode, you know, who knows? I do know this -- it's not about one guy. ... A lot of contributing factors go into winning a game."

When asked if he was mulling over whether to play Sudfeld in the playoffs over the last few days, Pederson added, "No, I was thinking about New Year's and having a good time with my family."

Foles struggled in his limited playing time in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, connecting on 4 of 11 passes for 39 yards and an interception. Against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas night, Foles completed 19 of 38 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a narrow victory.

Sudfeld showed some promise against the Cowboys, connecting on 19 of 23 passes for 134 yards, but it wasn't enough to help the Eagles score points. At this stage, it makes sense Foles is Pederson's go-to guy in the post-Carson Wentz Eagles quarterback room.

Still, perhaps Pederson should consider this: