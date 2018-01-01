U.S. Bank Stadium: Home of the Minnesota Vikings

Yesterday, the Minnesota Vikings played in their last regular season home game, and they didn't disappoint. With their 23-10 victory against the Chicago Bears, the Vikings secured the second seed in the NFC and a first round bye.

For the first time in U.S. Bank Stadium history, the Vikings will be hosting a playoff game. Since opening in 2016, this stadium has sheltered Vikings fans from the harsh winters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With their first-round bye and home field advantage for the Divisional Round, the Vikings could be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Only two teams have reached the Super Bowl in their home market, the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

If you like TV screens, and a lot of them, then the Vikings should be your new favorite team. U.S. Bank Stadium has over 1200 HD flat screens on the concourse, meaning you will never miss a second of Vikings action.

Even though U.S. Bank Stadium was made for the Vikings, it actually hosts several different high-profile events. This year, ESPN's Summer X Games will take place in the stadium and in 2019, the NCAA Men's Final Four heads to Minneapolis.