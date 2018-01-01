Thankful Bills fans donate over $100,000 to Andy Dalton's charity

New year, new Bills.

Buffalo clinched their first playoff appearance since 1999 with their 22-16 victory over the Dolphins. However, it wouldn't have been possible without subsequent help from the Cincinnati Bengals. On 4th-and-12, with less than a minute left, Andy Dalton connected with Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on a 49-yard touchdown pass to give Cincy a 31-27 victory over Baltimore.

Crushed playoff dreams for the Ravens meant the end of a nearly two-decade-long drought for the Bills. Buffalo fans are not only rejoicing, but thanking Dalton for his game-winning drive by donating thousands to his charity.

According to the foundation's site, Andy, and his wife, Jordan, created the charity to "provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth."

Thanks to the generosity of Bills Mafia and the power of social media, over $100,000 has been raised so far.

We are blown away and so grateful for the amount of generosity we have been receiving! Keep it up and help us get to $150K! #BillsMafia @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/d7tYsTZv2L â AJD Foundation (@ajdfoundation) January 2, 2018

The Bills end the longest playoff drought in professional American sports, kids in need get assistance from elated Buffalo fans, and we all got a heartwarming story. Quite the start to 2018 for all parties involved.