Sunday Spotlight: Bengals in the Way

On the last day of the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens and several other AFC teams still had a chance to claim the last two Wild Card spots. However, the Cincinnati Bengals stormed into Baltimore and came away with the 31-27 victory, thanks to a last second touchdown.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 222 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Even rookie RB Joe Mixon had a nice day, rushing for 96 yards on only 18 carries.

While Dalton and the offense were clicking on all cylinders, the Bengals defense stepped up to the plate. They pressured Ravens QB Joe Flacco the entire game, and even forced him to throw a pick-six to CB Darqueze Dennard.

However, late in the 4th quarter, and trailing by three, Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to put the Bengals in front, permanently.

With Cincinnati's victory, they finished the season at 7-9, while the Ravens ended at 9-7. Thanks to the Bengals, the Buffalo Bills snuck into the playoffs for the first time since 1999.